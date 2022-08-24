The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Galadriel unites Middle-earth; Sauron's return teased in new promo

The final trailer of one of the most anticipated shows, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was released recently. Ahead of the show's release on September 2, we got a bigger glimpse of the epic show in the new promo. The prequel show, chronicles a period long before The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, as Sauron first rises to power.

The new promo focuses on Middle-earth's history as Morfydd Clark's Elven warrior Galadriel, takes on the task of becoming the regal leader whose future version we have seen as Cate Blanchett's portrayal in Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings film series. The show begins with Galadriel hunting down the last remnants of Sauron's evil collaborators, who killed her brother Finrod.

The trailer showcases how Galadriel forges bonds and tries to unite Middle-earth amid the rising evil. Sauron's arrival is also teased in the promo which is sure to get fans of the franchise excited given that it is one origins story they have been waiting to witness. The show also stars Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). The show also stars Markella Kavenagh, Dylan Smith, Daniel Weyman, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen and Trystan Gravelle.

Check out the new trailer here:

The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power will also detail the fall of Númenor and the War of the Last Alliance in a five-season story arc that has been outlined from start to finish by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The series premieres its first season on September 2.

