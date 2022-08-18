The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Hrithik Roshan REVEALS Krrish has special ties with the series

No one would've guessed it! As the release of the highly anticipated Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, the show made its cheerful round in India during a press conference in Mumbai. The event was graced by the presence of the Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as he revealed a surprising connection between his hit film Krrish and the upcoming series.

Roshan shared that he had a rather surprising link to the iconic franchise, "There's a little connection between me and The Lord of the Rings that I don't think anybody knows." He went on to reveal that things took a turn for the better when his father Rakesh Roshan binged the film series once, "Way back in 2004 my dad put on The Lord of the Rings part one, saw the film couldn't stop saw part two, couldn't stop, saw part three and then he gave me a call and he was just talking about the way they've used this one great incredible idea and then progressed and had this progression which was so incredible and 'why can't we do that?'"

He continued to recall, "So I said 'okay, yeah, what are you talking about?'" Hrithik added, "He said 'why can't we take Koi Mil Gaya, which is one of our previous films, and have a progression and build on that' and that was the birth of Krrish." He then remarked, "If there was no Lord of the Rings, there'd be no Krrish. So I am gonna take this opportunity to give my bigger thanks to The Lord of the Rings for making Krrish happen."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's revelation at the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power press conference below:

For those unversed, based on The Lord of the Rings novels by JRR Tolkien, the show is set to air on the OTT platform on September 2, 2022, and is set to delve deeper into the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history from the iconic franchise.

