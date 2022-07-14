The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: The legend of Middle-earth's history begins with epic teaser; WATCH

With the release of the highly anticipated antithesis of the famed film The Hobbit inching closer, Prime Video has launched the latest teaser for the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Based on The Lord of the Rings novels by JRR Tolkien, the show is set to air on the platform on September 2, 2022.

The newest teaser of the series goes in even deeper after the previously released two teasers gave a brief introduction to the epic tale. This 2 minutes and 30 seconds teaser once again warned the audience and its characters that darkness was coming to envelop the face of the earth as the past becomes an important player in the series. Giving an exclusive first look at Tolkien's legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor, the teaser gave us glimpses of Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

Meanwhile, the official synopsis for the series reads, "The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Check out the latest The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser below:

