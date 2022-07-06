The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: An ominous comet approaches in latest exclusive clip from series

Amazon Prime releases the newest sneak peek clip for the highly anticipated upcoming series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series is set to debut on the platform on September 2. The show is based on JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings novels and will be set thousands of years before the time depicted in the famous film from the franchise, The Hobbit.

Although Tolkien's books have been adapted on the big screen before in two massively successful franchises, it is for the first time that a long-form series on the tale is about to premiere on an OTT platform. In the extended version of the exclusive sneak peek on Prime, Lenny Henry who takes on the role of Sadoc Burrows whispers, "The skies are strange," as an ominous comet approaches land while various characters from the series observe the fantastical phenomenon. The comet travels through different landscapes as we catch glimpses of Galadriel, Bronwyn, Prince Durin, Elrond, Arondir, some Ents and more.

Created by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, both of them also serve as showrunners. According to reports, Amazon has a five-season contract with the story as they bought the rights to the tale. The production commitment on the apparent five seasons was USD 1 billion, making the series the most expensive ever made. It will be based on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings which not only features a large cast from around the world but also discusses the Second Age.

Check out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power clip below:

