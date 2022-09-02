The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Twitter Review: Fans give mixed reactions to the prequel

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power released its first two episodes on September 2. The much-anticipated series is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings films and takes fans back to the Second Age. With Game of Thrones' prequel House of the Dragon also releasing recently, fans have been excited to watch the two fantasy shows and find out which one seems to have outdone its original.

In the prequel show, Morfydd Clark's Elven warrior Galadriel takes on the task of becoming the leader whose future version we have seen as Cate Blanchett's portrayal in Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings film series. The show will focus on her journey to hunt down the last remnants of Sauron's evil collaborators, who killed her brother Finrod.

Starring the likes of Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). The show also stars Markella Kavenagh, Dylan Smith, Daniel Weyman, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen and Trystan Gravelle, the show has managed to receive positive responses from the critics. If there's one thing that fans have agreed is special about the sequel, it's the cinematography. The prequel also promises to be an exciting journey for the franchise's fans as well as those watching it for the first time.

Check out how netizens have reacted to the prequel here:

The first season of the show will consist of eight episodes that will be released weekly. The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power has already been renewed for a second season. The original plan for the makers remains to churn out five seasons.

ALSO READ: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review: Morfydd Clark's show is a slow burn start of bold potential