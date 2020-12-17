THIS Lord of the Rings star becomes one of the FIRST actors to get the COVID vaccine; Says he feels ‘euphoric’

Lord of the Rings alum Sir Ian McKellen became one of the first few celebrities to receive the COVID vaccine, find out to see how feels now.

Sir Ian McKellen has revealed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine! The 81-year-old Lord of the Rings actor was given the first of two doses at London’s Queen Mary’s University Hospital on Wednesday (December 16), the Evening Standard reported. “It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric,” Ian said after receiving the vaccine. “Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations,” Ian continued, “the take up amongst the older generation will be 100 percent — it ought to be — because you’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to — you’re doing your bit for society.”

Ian said that he feels “very lucky to have had the vaccine,” and is encourage others to get it. “Of course, it’s painless,” Ian said of the shot. “It’s convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they’ve been working is a bonus, I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone.” For the unversed, the United Kingdom became the first country to roll out the COVID vaccine earlier this month.

If you missed it, earlier this week, Prue Leith, one of the judges from The Great British Bakeoff, became one of the first group of people to be vaccinated against COVID-19! As far as we know, the 80-year-old chef is one of the first public figures to publicly announce her vaccine status. Prue captioned the photo on her Twitter, “Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab?? #vaccine.”

