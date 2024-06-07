Lorde Applauds Charli XCX’s Brat Album Amid Talk About ‘Girl, So Confusing’ Lyrics; Says, ‘There Is No One Like This Bi--h’

Charlotte Emma Aitchison, professionally known as Charli XCX, released her sixth album, Brat, on June 7, 2024. Fans have been showering the pop star with praise, describing the album as her most aggressive and confrontational yet vulnerable work.

Interestingly, fellow songwriter and musician Lorde (real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor) shared a sweet message about the much-anticipated record amidst rumors that one of the songs on Brat is focused on her. Lorde is reportedly working on her personal record, the follow-up to 2021’s Solar Power. Let's find out the real scoop behind this rumor below.

Which song from the album Brat is rumored to be based on Lorde?

In one of the tracks titled Girl, So Confusing, Charli talks about a complicated dynamic with another female musician. She expresses feeling confused and struggling to find the right emotions to describe this feeling, as she is jealous yet also admires this particular unnamed female.

Fan theories and rumors suggest that this track is largely about Lorde, as the two singers have often been compared in the past. Additionally, their identities were previously mistaken in daily interviews. On the release day of the much-awaited album, Lorde took to Instagram stories to confirm there were no hard feelings between the two singers.

Instead, she said, "The only album I’ve ever presaved is out today… Charli just cooked this one different… So much grit, grace, and skin in the game. I speak for all of us when I say it’s an honor to be moved, changed, and gagged by her work. There is NO ONE like this bitch."

Charli XCX talks about Lorde and the inspiration behind her track Girl, So Confusing

Charli XCX previously spoke to Rolling Stones and said that when Lorde's electropop song with influences of hip hop, R&B, and indie pop track Royals dropped, Charli was super jealous of the success that that song achieved, especially because the two artists were somehow in the same genre. Furthermore, she admitted that she felt insecure as an artist since both of them even had similar features.

Talking about her feelings, she said, "She was into my music. She had big hair; I had big hair. She wore black lipstick; I once wore black lipstick."

The singer continued, "You create these parallels and think, ‘Well, that could have been me.’ But it couldn’t have because we’re completely different people. I wasn’t making music that sounded anything like Royals’ I think you just read what you want into it because you’re feeling insecure about your own work.”

Meanwhile, when it comes to the inspiration behind her track Brat, Charli says it's derived from the complex relationship between females, their insecurities and comparisons, and her honest portrayal of her internal conflict and admiration for another artist, which added depth to the track.

