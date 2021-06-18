Lorde commends Billie Eilish on how she’s handled media scrutiny; Talks about growing up in the limelight

Lorde recently opened up about growing up in the limelight and praised Billie Eilish for how she has handled the media scrutiny. Scroll down to see what she said.

Singer Lorde recently opened up about fellow musician Billie Eilish. The 24-year-old Ruler singer made an appearance on BBC Radio and was asked about the 19-year-old My Future singer. “I see so many parallels between you guys and how you kind of came into the world,” the interviewer marked, asking if they’ve ever spoken before.

“We have sent just a few little messages back in the day when she was very young. She’s so, so sweet. There’s only a handful of people who understand what that’s like, to be a teenager and have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain,” she said. “Obviously she’s pretty close with her family, as am I, which I think is really helpful at that age when your world is changing. Yeah, I mean the music is awesome. She’s just doing such a good job,” she continued.

In other news, Billie recently opened up about her upcoming album in a chat with Rolling Stone. In the chat, like many young stars, Eilish mentioned the cons of growing up in the limelight. Reflecting on how she couldn’t have a normal childhood due to her early fame. Mentioning that she is a private person, she expressed that even after being famous, she has managed to keep most of her life private. She said that the takeaways, if any, should be that she is a singer, she is a woman and that she has her own personality.

