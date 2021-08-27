​​Lorde reflects on deleting social media to protect her mental health; Calls it ‘hardest thing I've ever done’

Pop icon Lorde recently got rid of social media to ease her mental health and the singer is now opening up about her experience. The Ruler singer spoke to James Corden on The Late Late Show and revealed that she completely blocked social media sites from her phone because of the effects she says they were having on her brain.

"I did it because I felt like my brain wasn't working very well anymore. It was horribly difficult, the hardest thing I've ever done. It's still horribly difficult every day. It would be like stopping eating sugar for me like I still eat tons of sugar. And if I don't have sugar, I feel insane," said Lorde, 24.

"And the first little while of not being on social media was totally like that. I was so crabby. I felt so disconnected. But it's how my life is now," she said. While the singer says she got rid of Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, she did keep New York Times' cooking app. "That's become a source of community for me," she said. "You get all these weird little stories. 'Someone's like, 'I make this for my husband when he gets home from work and he does this.' Every once in a while you get some kind of detail. You'll find something and you'll make it into that," she explained.

Corden said he, too, has taken social media breaks but they last no longer than a month. Lorde explained that her assistant has "all my passwords" now and that she even found a way to block search engines from her phone.

"This was next level sort of crazy, I can't Google on my phone. I can't have Safari or anything like that. I kind of love it. You actually don't need to Google as many things as you think you need to — just do it at home on your computer," ​​she said.

Also Read: Lorde commends Billie Eilish on how she’s handled media scrutiny; Talks about growing up in the limelight