Lorde reflects on navigating through the music industry as a ‘shy girl’; Shares truth behind VMA cancellation

Lorde recently spoke to Variety and opened up about navigating through the music industry as a shy 24-year-old girl, the singer also spoke about finding your voice and standing up for yourself. "Being bold is vital because people are only going to listen to you if you speak up. It's hard for me — I'm shy, I'm a shy girl. But, you always regret not being bold, and you very rarely regret toughening up and doing it," she told the outlet.

When talking about gender equality and the pop icon was quizzed on creative decisions and being scrutinised, Lorde said there are "specific archetypes that people want you to oscillate between. I'm sure there's a double standard. I almost don't think of myself as a female artist sometimes, just because I'm less an object of desire. I don't feel bound to the systems of our industry the way a lot of women do, which is a really privileged spot to be in," she reflected.

The singer also let out a little secret and revealed how she always tries to look at the industry from an outsider's perspective, to keep her sanity intact. "It's a game and if you know the rules, you also know how to break them. If you think that the industry is real life, you're going to run into problems. It's fantasy and archetype," she added.

Reflecting on her journey since 2013, when she made her debut, Lorde said: "A lot of people got into my music as a teenager. If you're ready to move on, it's all good."

Lastly, the singer also finally addressed her suspicious VMAs cancellation from earlier this month and revealed what actually happened. "It's just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn't gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can't make something less than outstanding for you guys," she told Variety.

