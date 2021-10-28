Lorde REVEALS feeling 'lonely' during the pandemic: 2021 has been tough

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for many people, including Lorde. Lorde put pen to paper, so to speak, on her experiences in a world afflicted by the ongoing spread of coronavirus. In a new letter to fans, the two-time Grammy winner discussed isolation and connection.

“The pandemic has continued to make things difficult, lonely, or dangerous for absolutely everyone in varying degrees, but outside of that, 2021 has been tough in completely unexpected ways,” Lorde wrote in her newsletter, as per People. “Being away from home at a time where the country’s struggling to contain the virus, feeling isolated from friends and loved ones there. Looking out at the country I’m in and feeling estranged from so much of what I see, and knowing it feels as estranged from me,” Lorde added, mentioning how she is “questioning what I’m doing and why, all the time, on an unprecedented level.”

However, Lorde, 24, took a long hiatus from social media recently. While the "Homemade Dynamite" singer anticipated a great experience overall, she confesses that the absence of community was tough to deal with in the midst of the current pandemic. “I was so sure skipping the negatives (compulsive time-wasting, IV drip of dread, satisfying but hollow validation loop) would outweigh missing out on the positives (feeling like part of a community, hearing your sweet words, hitting you back),” she explained. “But I’ve really, really missed you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Solar Power, Lorde's third studio album, was released on August 20.

