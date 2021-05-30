Lori Harvey’s ex Future SLAMS her & BF Michael B Jordan in new song Maybach; Calls Black Panther star ‘Lame’

Lori Harvey’s ex-boyfriend Future recently released a new song Maybach, in which he threw some major shade at the model and even her current boyfriend Michael B Jordan.

Lori Harvey, who has been in the news for famously dating Michael B. Jordan, was recently been snubbed by her ex-boyfriend and singer Future. The rapper threw shade at Harvey with his new music! The 37-year-old’s new single Maybach features lyrics: “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” Future rapped. “One thing I never seen was a bitch leave.”

If you didn’t know, Future and Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori dated for several months in 2020 before splitting up in August. After their split, Future is now dating rapper Dess Dior while Lori is in a relationship with Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

While teasing the new music on social media, the rapper shared a clip of himself singing some even saltier lyrics about Lori! He sang: “Must’ve forgot to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave,” Future rapped. “Put baguettes on ya ankles damn near up to ya knees / She didn’t have a choice, but to go f**k a lame after me.”

While Future is still bitter over the past, Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan are moving forward and leave no opportunity to be cheesy on Instagram. Back in April, Jordan spoke to People magazine and got candid about dating Lori. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy,” Michael shared. Michael explained why he and Lori decided to go public with their relationship. “I think, when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in,” Michael explained. “So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

