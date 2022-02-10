Lori Harvey showers Michael B. Jordan with love on his 35th birthday, writes a sweet message

Michael B. Jordan’s girlfriend Lori Harvey recently celebrated the Black Panther star’s 25th birthday and shared snippets of the sweet celebration on Instagram! Sharing a photo from the celebrations, Harvey posted a picture of both dressed in white and gazing into each other’s eyes. Jordan was wearing a taupe blazer with a beige turtleneck, Harvey on the other had looked stunning in a cutout white dress.

Along with the sultry photo, Lori wrote: “Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my big baby!!! Can’t wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love.” Also taking to her Instagram story, the model also shared pictures of the duo while sharing a kiss. At this point, it's unclear what Harvey actually planned for the festivities on Jordan’s birthday.

Just last month, Jordan was the one who was spoiling Harvey for her 25th birthday. While the actor was busy shooting, he made sure that Harvey had a good time. Harvey shared photos and videos from the surprise birthday bash he planned for her. Jordan had invited her closest friends, including actress Ryan Destiny, singer Normani, Rabbani Label founder Khat Brim and hairstylist Ray Dodson.

Prior to the birthday party, Jordan previously also spared no effort for last Valentine’s Day. The actor rented an aquarium so the pair could witness some sea turtles. As they walked in, the setting around the seascape was filled with rose petals and candles for their dinner setting at the aquarium. As Harvey showed via Instagram story, when the couple returned home, they were greeted by dozens of roses, candles and a bubble bath Jordan had arranged while on their date.

Also read: Michael B. Jordan to welcome first kid with GF Lori Harvey? Model calls Black Panther alum ’Babydaddy’