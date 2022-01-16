Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli lose USD 1 million worth jewellery in LA home robbery

Earlier this month, Lori Loughlin's house was looted and articles worth USD 1 million were robbed from her Los Angeles home. Even though not much has been revealed about the specifics of the burglary, the articles taken were identified as jewellery.

TMZ reported, via E! News, that the robbery took place while Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were not home. The burglars wore all black clothes with masks and allegedly forcefully entered the house through a bedroom window, smashed the window and took USD 1 million worth of jewellery along with Lori's jewellery box. The Housekeeper and private security were the first ones to alert the police. E! News also reported that authorities are finding it difficult to identify the suspects from the security footage.

Not much has been revealed as the detectives are still on the case and when E! news contacted the Los Angeles Police department, they had nothing to add to the report. The Full House actress' representatives did confirm the robbery but denied revealing any further details.

The update on Loughlin's robbery comes days after the Full House actress mourned the loss of her castmate, Bob Saget who passed away last week. Recently, Loughlin along with Giannulli also attended Saget's funeral. While speaking about losing Bob so suddenly, Lori told E! News in an interview, "Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby"

ALSO READ: Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli to plead guilty of fraud in the controversial college admission case