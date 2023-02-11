Lori Loughlin Dazzles in Pink Pant Suit During Her First Award Show Appearance since 2 months prison time

Lori Loughlin attended the 30 th Annual Movieguide Awards held in Los Angeles. This was her first award show appearance since her release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin. Both Loughlin and her husband Mossimo were arrested in March 2019 because of their involvement in the Rick Singer’s college scandal admission. They served two months in the prison along with paying a fine of $150,000 and doing 150 hours of community service.

Lori Loughlin’s appearance at the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards

Lori Loughlin made her appearance at the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards and looked amazing in an electric pink suit which included flared pants along with matching heels and a blazer. She paired it with a pink turtle neck top and accessorized with a pink box purse.

She completed her look with a high bun leaving blonde long face framing locks on the sides. Loughlin seemed to enjoy her time during the award show with her friend Cameron Bure who was also her co-worker. Both of them got their pictures clicked while avoiding any questions from the media.

Lori Loughlin also hugged one of the photographers known to her on the red carpet before going inside for the ceremony.