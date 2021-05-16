Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli appeal to leave US for a holiday while on probation after admission scandal

According to US Weekly, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli recently requested the court to let them leave the country for a family vacation, the couple is currently on probation following the shocking admission scandal in 2020.

American actress Lori Loughlin and her husband and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli recently appealed to leave the country while serving their sentence. According to reports via US Weekly, the couple has filed documents with the courts to be able go on a family vacation while they are still on probation following their jail sentences for their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The bribery-for-admissions scam involved parents paying around $25 million from 2011 to early 2019 to the scheme's organisers, whose reach extended to some of the most prestigious American universities, including Stanford, Yale, and Georgetown. In May 2020, the couple admitted to taking part in a fraud scheme designed to ensure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

In the documents obtained by the tabloid, Lori and Mossimo allegedly both sent letters to the court, requesting permission to travel to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico for vacation in June. The documents also stated that The Probation Office in the Central District of California supported their request, which was submitted by the high-profile couple’s probation officer.

Previously, it was reported that Lori finished her court-ordered 100 hours of community service while Mossimo is still working on completing his 250 hours. The duo is under two years of supervised probation, each. Mossimo served just over four months of his five-month prison sentence, being released early in April. Lori entered prison in October 2020 and was released two months later in December.

Also Read: Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia opens up on college admissions scandal; Says she understands the criticism

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×