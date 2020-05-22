Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli to plead guilty of fraud in the controversial college admission case

News reports suggest that Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli will be admitting to their crime of bribing during the college admissions of their two daughters.

The prosecutors in the Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli college scandal case have reportedly stated that both Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will be pleading guilty on charges of fraud. News reports suggest that Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli will be admitting to their crime of bribing during the college admissions of their two daughters. Furthermore, news reports add that the husband and wife paid nearly, 500,000 dollars as bribe to make sure their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli get admitted to the University of Southern California as new recruits in rowing. The news reports state that both the girls were not involved in the rowing sport.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will reportedly plead guilty to single counts of committing fraud. Lori could face a jail term of up to two months along with 100 hours of community service. The husband and wife will have to pay a fine of 250,000 and 150,000 dollars fine respectively. Mossimo Giannulli faces a jail term of up to five months and 250 hours of community service. These plea agreements will come into effect once the judge approves it. As per the court records, both Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will be submitting their respective guilty pleas via video conference.

Previously, Lori and Mossimo had stated that the money they gave to the college was a donation and not a bribe. The couple was facing a trial which was reportedly due in the month of October. News reports state that a federal judge refused to drop the charges levelled against the couple in the college scandal.

