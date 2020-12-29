Lori Loughlin released from federal prison post serving 2 month sentence for college admission scam

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli had been serving prison for the past few weeks owing to their involvement in the college bribery scheme. Read on for further details.

Lori Loughlin finally heaved a sigh of relief this Monday as she was released from the federal reason after having served a two-month sentence. For the unversed, the actress was imprisoned owing to her role in the college admissions and bribery scam. Earlier, she had pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge against her in May. Not only that but Loughlin also admitted to having paid $500,000 under false pretenses for getting her daughters admitted to the University of South California.

Post that, the actress began serving prison on October 30, 2020. She did the same at the Federal Correctional Institution situated in Dublin. Mossimo Giannulli, renowned fashion designer, and Lori Loughlin’s husband also pleaded guilty as a part of the plea deal in connection with the same conspiracy charge. Unlike the actress, he had to report a month later in November for serving a five-month sentence. Not only that but he has also been ordered to serve two years of supervised release.

The same goes for Loughlin who must serve two years of supervised release. Her punishment does not end here and she also needs to perform 100 hours of community service along with the payment of a fine of $150,000. Giannulli, on the other hand, is supposed to pay $250,000 and provide 250 hours of community service. In simpler words, Loughlin and Giannulli paid a whopping bribe of $500,000 to get their daughters to enter the university as recruits of the crew team although they weren’t part of the same in reality.

