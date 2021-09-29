Lori Loughlin RETURNS to acting after infamous college admissions scandal; Actress to reprise THIS role

Actress Lori Loughlin is all set to return to acting after her prison release last year. Lori will reportedly be reprising her former role in the Hallmark Channel series, When Calls the Heart, on the spinoff show titled When Hope Calls. If you didn’t know, the 57-year-old actress took a break from acting as she dealt with her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal. She went to prison but was released in December 2020.

According to Deadline, the show--When Hope Calls will be back for season two in December, and Lori will appear as Abigail Stanton on the first episode!

If you didn’t know about the admissions scandal, back in 2020, news broke of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli paying nearly, 500,000 dollars as a bribe to make sure their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli got admitted to the University of Southern California as new recruits in rowing, which they were not involved in. In May 2021, the couple then pleaded guilty to single counts of committing fraud.

Previously, Lori and Mossimo had stated that the money they gave to the college was a donation and not a bribe. The couple was facing a trial which was reportedly due in the month of October. News reports state that a federal judge refused to drop the charges levelled against the couple in the college scandal. The actress was released from prison after paying bail of USD 1 million.

