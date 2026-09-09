Lori Loughlin separates from husband Mossimo Giannulli after nearly 29 years of marriage; Report

Lori Loughlin has officially decided to separate from her estranged husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, after nearly three decades of marriage. According to TMZ, the actor is seeking the end of their marriage.

Lori Loughlin to officially end marriage to Mossimo Giannulli

According to Fox News Digital, Loughlin, 62, has listed August 31, 2025, as the date of separation. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split, formally beginning the process to end their longtime marriage.

According to reports, the actress has also requested that the issue of spousal support be "reserve[d] for future determination." She further established that the couple had an established prenuptial setup, which was signed in October 1997, just weeks before their wedding. Apparently, Loughlin confirmed that separate property and debts would be addressed under the terms of their prenup.

When did Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli marry?

The Full House star and Giannulli tied the knot on November 27, 1997, after meeting in 1995. Nearly 29 years later, their relationship has now reached crossroads following their reported separation.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli share two daughters

The former couple share two adult daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Rose. Loughlin had previously confirmed that she and Giannulli were living separately, with her representative telling the portal in October, "Lori and Mossimo are living apart."

Lori Loughlin's work front

The Hollywood star is all set to return to Hallmark's drama series When Calls the Heart as Abigail Stanton for Season 14. The show began production in August 2026 and will start streaming from 2027. Loughlin's return follows a surprise cameo in the Season 13 finale of the series.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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