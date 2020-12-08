Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia opens up on college admissions scandal; Says she understands the criticism

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are currently serving prison terms owing to the massive college admissions scandal. Here's what their daughter Olivia Jade has to say about the same.

Both Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are currently behind bars owing to the massive college admissions scandal that they were involved in. For the unversed, the 56-year old Full House star and her husband had earlier admitted to paying USD 500,000 to the Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation for falsely designating their daughters Olivia Jade and Giannulli and Isabelle Rose Giannulli. They were supposed to be reportedly taken in as recruits of the University of South California crew team.

Now, Olivia Jade, 20, is all set to sit in front of the red table and open up on the college admission scandals for the very first time in public. Meanwhile, both Loughlin and Giannulli are carrying out their prison terms as of now. In a preview that has been already released, Olivia is heard saying that it is going to be an open conversation. It has been shown that she understands the kind of criticism the family has endured ever since the news of her parents’ involvement in the scandal surfaced.

The YouTube star also admits that it was wrong on her parents’ part to bribe her way into the USC. Meanwhile, she has already shared a small teaser clip of the entire conversation on Instagram in which she is seen talking to Jada Pinkett Smith about how it feels safe to talk about the same. Moreover, Olivia is also heard referring to backlash as a good learning thing. Meanwhile, reports vary over Olivia and her sister Isabelle’s relationship with their parents after the entire thing came out. While some say that the former is angry with them about it, a few others suggest that it brought the girls close to their parents.

