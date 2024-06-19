Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels dismissed reports of his possible retirement as he prepared for the NBC sketch comedy series' 50th season. Michaels addressed the rumors to the New York Times, saying, “I’m going to do it as long as I feel I can do it. But I rely on other people and always have.”

Although Michaels has not made any announcement on his retirement, there has been increasing talk in recent months as the show gets ready to mark its 50th anniversary that he may be leaving soon. The network said in May that a three-hour primetime special would air in February of next year.

Furthermore, Michaels offered his pearls of advice gained from watching the biggest names in comedy evolve over a half-century of profession. He told the newspaper, "No one can handle the fame. Generally, we’re more tolerant of it, but occasionally, individuals will become as****es. Since no one was raised in that manner, it's just a natural part of the process."

The cast of SNL Season 50, which will premiere on NBC this fall, has not yet been revealed by Michaels. The hosts of the show's 49th season included Kristen Wiig, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Shane Gillis. Michaels had Gillis on the roster in 2019 but fired him after it was discovered that he had used racist insults on the podcast.

About Lorne Michaels

Through Saturday Night Live, Michaels has created an entertainment empire that has endured for 50 years despite the decline of traditional television. He has discovered comic genius across generations, including Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, Chevy Chase, and Dan Aykroyd. Michaels, who began his career as a writer and broadcaster, created NBC's Saturday Night in 1975, which was later named Saturday Night Live in 1977.

