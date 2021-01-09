Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda passes away at 93 after sudden cardiopulmonary arrest

Tommy Lasorda who was a former Los Angeles Dodgers manager recently passed away at the age of 93.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has unfortunately passed away at the age of 93, the LA Dodgers confirmed the news today via ESPN. According to reports, the veteran suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest, he was at his home at that time and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

If you didn’t know, Tommy managed the iconic sports team Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, while they won not one but two World Series titles, four National League pennants and eight division crowns. The veteran was also named as the NL Manager of the Year twice and won 1,599 career games. He spent 71 seasons with the Dodger organization and the last 14 as special advisor to the chairman. The MLB organisation took to Twitter and confirmed the news of his passing. They said: “We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda. He was 93.”

LA Lakers basketball superstar also remembered the fallen star and tweeted: “I will miss our conversations about the Dodgers & the Lakers. He meant the world to the Dodgers organization, MLB, and to the city of Los Angeles. He will always be known to Dodger Nation as “Mr. Dodger.” Cookie and I are praying for the entire Lasorda family. May he RIP”

The veteran is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jo, who was married to Tommy since 1950, and their daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tommy Lasorda‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

