The Lost City: Channing Tatum tries to rescue Sandra Bullock from a criminal in hilarious new trailer

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are aiming for gold. The two feature in a new trailer for their forthcoming adventure comedy The Lost City, which shows some of their humorous experiences as they depend on one another for survival while looking for riches.

The Lost City ensemble also features Daniel Radcliffe as Fairfax, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nuez, Raymond Lee, Bowen Yang, and Brad Pitt, in addition to Tatum and Bullock, as per Screenrant. The Lost City Super Bowl teaser has been released by Paramount Pictures ahead of its broadcast during the NFL championship on Sunday. Tatum's cover model Alan is shown in the trailer attempting to defend Bullock's author Loretta from Daniel Radcliffe's eccentric millionaire Fairfax. Check out the exciting trailer below:

The Lost City Super Bowl teaser doesn't provide much new footage for the adventure rom-com, but it does effectively emphasise Tatum and Bullock's hilarious chemistry as the unusual main combination. The trailer also features Brad Pitt's comedic appearance as a gorgeous CIA agent dispatched to rescue Loretta, a part that has received a lot of attention for the character's self-aware scripting. Furthermore, the teaser provides a decent glimpse at Tatum's anti-action hero persona in the picture, which is a departure from his breakthrough performance in the Jump Street and G.I. Joe series.

"The Lost City" seems to be a film worth seeing, both because it's a lone original concept attempting to survive in a sea of sequels and reboots, and because it looks gut-bustingly amusing. It's surprising Tatum and Bullock haven't collaborated previously, given that they're two of the most game comic performers available, and both can effortlessly transition to seriousness when required. The Lost City hits theaters on March 25.