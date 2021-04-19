Lost City of D: Brad Pitt to have a cameo in Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's action romance film?

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's Lost City of D has added more star power as Brad Pitt will be making a cameo appearance in the romantic action adventure comedy.

Amongst the highly-awaited movies up for release next year is Lost City of D, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. The Adam and Aaron Nee directorial, which is of the romantic action adventure comedy genre, is based on a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock), who believes nothing could surely be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her novel's cover model (Tatum).

However, that is, until the duo is kidnapped and swept into a cutthroat jungle adventure, which proved that life can be much stranger and romantic than any of the author's paperback fictions. In the latest updates, according to The Hollywood Reporter, adding even more star power to Lost City of D is Brad Pitt. In fact, Sandra, who is producing the movie as well, took the opportunity of a fun casting by reaching out to Brad herself, who said yes. However, Pitt's character details have been kept under wraps for now. It will, however, be a cameo appearance. As per THR, Lost City of D's shooting is planned to kickstart in the Dominican Republic in early summer.

Interestingly, this cameo comes in tune with the upcoming action movie Bullet Train, which stars Brad and Sandra and is directed by David Leitch. This will be the first time we get to see the two Oscar winners on the silver screen together. The duo also shot together for the film in Los Angeles in early March under COVID-19 safety protocols.

If Brad Pitt's Deadpool 2 cameo was anything to go by, we can definitely expect a memorable appearance in Lost City of D!

Also starring Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lost City of D is slated for an April 15, 2022 release.

