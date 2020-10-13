The Lost City of D: Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds to have The Proposal reunion in the action romance movie?

Sandra Bullock will be starring in and co-producing The Lost City of D while Ryan Reynolds is reportedly in talks to be a part of the upcoming action-romance film alongside his The Proposal co-star.

Back in 2009, romantic comedy fanatics were treated with the fresh pairing of Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in the beloved classic The Proposal. For the unversed, The Proposal saw the love story between a book publishing executive and her assistant who are forced to be a pretend engaged to wed couple so as to stop the former from getting deported back to Canada.

What if we told you that The Proposal pair might soon be reuniting to star in an action-romance film? According to Variety, Paramount Pictures' The Lost City of D, which is being helmed by Adam and Aaron Nee, will star Bullock, who is also co-producing the upcoming movie. Moreover, Reynolds is being eyed to play the male lead in The Lost City of D which will see Sandra as a romance author who realises that the fictional city she writes about is actually real. Hence, this leads to the author embarking on a whirlwind journey to find the place. Ryan is yet to confirm if he will star alongside his The Proposal co-star.

In a statement given to Entertainment Weekly, Sandra gushed that she's incredibly excited about the upcoming film because Paramount was willing to return to a genre which we haven't seen in a while with The Lost City of D. "When Liza and I heard the Nee Brothers pitch we knew we were about to embark on an ambitious and fun ride. We all need some action, escapism and love right now. And if I have to humiliate myself on-screen to do it... then so be it," the 56-year-old actress further quipped.

We can't wait to see The Proposal co-stars hopefully reunite one more time for The Lost City of D!

