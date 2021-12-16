The Lost City: Paramount teases Brad Pitt cameo in first photos of Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's film

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's upcoming movie The Lost City has released brand new images featuring Bullock, Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt. The movie stars Bullock as Loretta Sage, a romance author and Tatum as Alan, who is the handsome cover model in all her books!

Brad Pit's cameo in the movie was announced earlier this year. While Pitt's role hasn't been revealed yet, the first look images show Pitt running for his life alongside Bullock and Tatum. In one of the pictures, Daniel Radcliffe, who plays a greedy billionaire villain in the movie can be seen leading Bullock and Tatum as they pass through complete darkness on a boat.

From the looks of it, The Lost City seems to be filled with action-packed sequences. As the movie is supposed to be a romantic comedy, fans can also expect hilarious scenes and romance between the leads. Many fans are even eager to see our beloved Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe as a villain after his negative role in Now You See Me 2.

The trailer for the movie hasn't been released yet, but with the new pictures, it seems like Paramount is preparing to release a trailer soon. In the caption alongside the images, Paramount has stated that the official trailer is slated to drop tomorrow, so fans can expect the same to check out some interesting bits from the upcoming movie.

