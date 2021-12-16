The Lost City Trailer: Brad Pitt saves Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum from Daniel Radcliffe's mess

Paramount Pictures has released The Lost City trailer and it shows Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist and Channing Tatum as the handsome cover model for her books! The trailer shows the two fighting over a novel until the eccentric billionaire aka Daniel Radcliffe arrives who makes sure to create a mess in the jungle and throw Bullock and Tatum in the middle of it.

Apart from Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, the movie also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. Brad Pitt comes in for a cameo and can also be seen in the trailer as he tries to rescue Bullock and Tatum from Radcliffe's madness!

At the beginning of the trailer, Bullock tells Tatum, "You know you're not Dash, right? Dash is a character I made," referring to her novel's hero. While they are in the conversation, a fan comes in to click a selfie with Tatum's Dash when a frustrated Bullock kicks a dustbin in anger. The trailer shows their banter until Daniel Radcliffe takes the lead and all three of them land in a jungle trying to fend for themselves!

Take a look at The Lost City trailer:

Brad Pitt's hilarious cameo in the trailer should definitely make the audience laugh. He tries to rescue Tatum and Bullock, however, Channing bickers with him over his closeness to Bullock's character!

Recently, Paramount also shared some stunning first look photos of the cast including Pitt. What did you think about The Lost City trailer? Share your honest opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

