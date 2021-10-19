The Lost Daughter Trailer: Olivia Colman & Dakota Johnson's psychodrama makes a unique case for motherhood

The brand new trailer for The Lost Daughter captures Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley as they deal with their motherhood responsibilities, while Olivia Colman tries to enjoy her “working holiday.” Colman’s Leda meets Johnson’s Nina and the former keeps an eye on Johnson and her daughter during their time at the beach together.

Well, everything seems normal until Colman’s Leda warns the young mother Nina about her children. “Children are a crushing responsibility,” Leda notes, while Nina tries to figure out ways to manage her daughter's whims. Colman’s younger self is played by Jessie Buckley who finds herself tangled in motherhood while trying to manage a house on her own. The 2 minutes 49 seconds trailer shows the mothers in difficult situations, with Colman being a guardian angel to Johnson when the latter finds herself unable to deal with life as a mother.

When asked about her own daughters, Colman displays a tragic expression, and notes, “I can’t remember much, actually,” while the clip shows Buckley as the younger Leda teaching her daughters how to peel an orange.

Take a look at the trailer below:

The movie also includes Peter Sarsgaard as Professor Hardy, Dagmara Domińczyk as Callie, Paul Mescal as Will, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Toni, Ed Harris as Lyle and Jack Farthing as Joe. A Maggie Gyllenhaal directorial, the movie has been adapted from the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

The movie has been scheduled to release on the streaming platform Netflix on December 31. Are you excited to witness Colman, Johnson and Buckley's story? Share your thoughts about the trailer in the comments below.

