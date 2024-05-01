‘Lost It’s Original Meaning’: Royal Expert Claims Veterans Are Upset With Prince Harry Over Recent Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticized for making the Invictus Games too focused on royalty. Veterans thought the games lost their meaning because of Meghan Markle's involvement. They asked Prince Harry to resign.

But Prince Harry is finalizing his security preparations for the Invictus Games' 10th-anniversary edition, which will be held in the UK on May 8.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that the Duke would visit the UK, despite reports that he had canceled the trip.

Prince Harry established the Invictus Games as a charity while he served as a senior member of the Royal Family. Although the importance of the event can never be underscored, the Royal family's growing coldness towards Prince Harry’s participation is now clear.

However, according to the Daily Mail, no one from the royal family is going to attend the event. and Prince will be the one attending it alone before traveling to Nigeria with his wife, Meghan Markle, to take part in traditional cultural activities invited by the country’s chief of defense staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, with whom he interacted at the previous year’s Invictus Games in Germany.

The upcoming service in the United Kingdom aims to mend the ongoing rift within the royal family

Even though King Charles III seems to have made amends in their relationship after King's cancer diagnosis news, the King is not scheduled to attend the event.

Similarly, Queen Camila and Prince William, who are reportedly not on very good terms with Harry, are not expected to show support.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward are also out of the question and will not be attending either.

Furthermore, the royal family has experienced a lot of difficulty Recently, there has been a surge in the popularity of the Invictus Games. In an effort to secure Prince Harry's support for the 2027 Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom government has pledged a substantial funding commitment of $32 million to support the bid.

More details regarding the event

In a discussion with Royal Biographer Angela Levin, GB News host Mark Dolan said: “About 2,000 ex-military have left the games, as they say, it's lost its original meaning.

However, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps expressed his enthusiasm in March, stating, “I’m thrilled that the Government is backing the UK’s bid to host the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. This showcases our commitment to stand with our Armed Forces and recognize their heroic contribution to defending the nation. The Invictus Games showcase and support wounded, injured and sick service personnel, veteran and their families who continue their recovery through the power of sport.”

This won't be the first time the game will feature the brothers, and it will reveal Harry's ongoing struggles with moving forward with his father. Meghan will likely be unavailable due to Prince Archie's fifth birthday celebration on May 6.

