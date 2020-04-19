Lost in Space to unveil its third season in mid 2021? Find Out

The latest news update about the show, states that the makers are planning to unveil the third season in mid-2021.

One of the most loved series on Netflix, Lost in Space is reportedly coming back with season 3. The latest news update about the show, states that the makers are planning to unveil the third season in mid-2021. But, there are many fans who feel that the show may not hit the release date owing to the ongoing global outbreak of Coronavirus. The show features actors like Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Parker Posey and Taylor Russell in key roles. Few new reports also suggest that the makers of Lost in Space will have to push the release of the series in January 2022, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news reports have stated that all the work Hollywood shows and films have come to a complete standstill, due to the Coronavirus lockdown measures. The world is currently battling an outbreak of COVID-19 and countries across the globe are under lockdowns. Schools, malls, gyms, colleges, commercial units, private vehicles, public transport, like trains and buses have been shut down. Now, news reports also suggest that the Showrunner of Lost in Space, Zack Estrin has said that season 2 of the show, ended on a very crucial note.

Estrin reportedly said that the kids and parents are separated from one and another and now season 3 will see how the storyline goes forward with the kids and parents separated in a major twist. The fans and viewers are very eager to see what happens in season 3 of Lost in Space. The end of season two has generated a lot of curiosity among fans who are eagerly looking forward to seeing season 3.

