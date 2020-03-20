Lost star Daniel Dae Kim announces Coronavirus diagnosis; Says 'Looks like I’ll be ok'

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, known for his role in TV series Lost, announced that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Read on to know more.

Daniel Dae Kim announced that he has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and also reassured his fans that he is going to be fine. The actor took to Instagram and shared the news with his followers. He believes that he contracted the deadly disease in New York City while filming his television series New Amsterdam. The 51-year-old actor posted a 10-minute video on Instagram and in the clip he opened up about his symptoms. The actor said he developed a scratchy throat while flying back to Hawaii to be with his family after the production of his series was put on hold amid the ongoing health crisis.

“I'm grateful to be alive and healthy. It gives me hope that through our collective efforts we can beat this thing and flatten the curve,” the Korean actor said in the video. “I was asymptotic during all of this time, but as the flight was close to landing I started noticing some scratchiness in my throat, which is unlike how I usually get sick, so when I landed I called my family doctor,” he added. He also spoke about how Asian people are being treated amid the ongoing Pandemic. Check out the video.

“Please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people.. Yes, I’m Asian and, yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China. I got it in America in New York City. And despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it is from as important as the people who are sick and dying,” he added in the clip. The US President Donald Trump was recently slammed on social media after repeatedly referring to Coronavirus as China virus.

Reacting to Trump's remarks, without directly calling her out, the actor said, “If I did I would call this thing the New York virus, but that would be silly, right?" Alongside the video, Daniel wrote, “My experience fighting the coronavirus. Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Evangeline Lilly dismisses the deadly disease as ‘respiratory flu’; Refuses to self isolate

Credits :Instagram

Read More