Lost Stories’ Prayag Mehta & Rishab Joshi REVEAL exciting collab with Demi Lovato & Marshmello for next drop

Lost Stories duo Prayag Mehta & Rishab Joshi just revealed that they have teamed up with pop icons Demi Lovato and Marshmello for their upcoming music. Scroll down for details.

Demi Lovato and Marshmello are collaborating with Indian artists the Lost Stories duo Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi for the first time! After weeks of teasing new music, the Lost Stories duo just shared a photo of the duo with Demi Lovato and Marshmello standing in the middle. The duo captioned the photo: “Enough hints // this one is not for your ears. It’s for your soul. New next week!”

While Demi and Marshmello have collaborated in the past on their recent song OK Not To Be OK, this collaboration will be new for Demi as it will mark her first collaboration with Indian musicians. Same cannot be said about DJ Marshmello as he has collaborated with artists like Pritam Chakraborty, for the hit song Biba in which Bollywood veteran also made an appearance.

This will also mark a big feat for the duo Lost Stories as it will be their first international collaboration with acclaimed pop icons like Demi Lovato and Marshmello.

While there is little information about the upcoming music from the fantastic 4, Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi did reveal that the music will be dropping sometime next week. So stay tuned for updates!

