‘Lot Larger’; Joseph Quinn Explains How A Quiet Place: Day One Feels Different From Its Previous Installments

The silent franchise has now become a bit "louder," giving its fans an even larger experience. A Quiet Place: Day One star Joseph Quinn explains how the latest installment in the famous series has a new approach that will take the audience into a new atmosphere.

Let’s learn what the Stranger Things actor has to say about his upcoming and one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Joseph Quinn about A Quiet Place: Day One

While we have been afraid of the movie series for being eerily quiet, its prequel is a bit different. A Quiet Place: Day One depicts the first contact and pre-invasion world when it was free of fear.

Talking about this latest installment in the globally hit movie series, its star, Joseph Quinn, has addressed a few new facts that this film attains.

In an interview with GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast, Quinn mentioned that while the first two entries of the movie were “far more contained, depicting a “family dynamic,” the new entry talks about a society and a city that are trying to survive and “navigate” through the first day of the alien invasion.

“For this one, we're in New York City, which is a pretty loud spot,” stated Quinn.

He further went on to add that the moviegoers, although used to the “premise, it's just a lot larger, and I guess louder. Until it's not, then it's even quieter."

Advertisement

About A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One brings a story that talks about the start of all the dangers that we have seen in the 2018 and 2020 films.

While having an intriguing story, the movie has even brought along a great cast that involves Joseph Quinn as well as the Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o. Other acclaimed stars in the film are Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff.

The two meet each other while trying to escape or at least survive, the alien invasion.

While starring a new cast, the film also saw the involvement of John Krasinski, who produced as well as co-wrote the story. Krasinski worked along with director Michael Sarnoski to bring this new horror tale to the big screens.

Sarnoski’s other credits involve the Nicholas Cage starrer Pig, along with being a director of the TV series Fight Night Legacy and Olympia.

Advertisement

Talking about her conversation with Kransinski, Nyong’o stated that the actor wanted to expand the franchise. She added, “He was only interested in making another Quiet Place if it lent itself to a new lens.”

ALSO READ: All The A Quit Place Movies To Watch In Order