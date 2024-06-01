'Lot Of Misinformation': Chris Evans Quashes Rumors Surrounding His Old Pic Claiming He Signed A Bomb

Chris Evans recently addressed the false rumors surrounding an old resurfaced picture of him from 2016 claiming he signed a bomb. The actor took to Instagram and shut down the claims, noting that the object he signed was not a "weapon of any kind."

After an old picture of the actor started circulating on social media this week, some fans mistakenly thought he was signing a bomb in the picture and criticized him for it.

To address the "misinformation," Evans re-posted the picture on his Instagram Story and cleared all the doubts regarding the picture. He literally schooled those who were trying to criticise him without even doing a proper fact check.

Chris Evans shut down false rumors surrounding his 2016 USO tour image

Chris Evans recently opened up about the false rumors surrounding an old picture of him claiming that he signed a bomb. The actor clarified that he was not signing any weapon, and the resurfaced picture is from his 2016 USO tour.

Evans took to Instagram on Thursday and re-posted the picture from his USO tour, explaining that many people are misinterpreting that he was signing a bomb. Per THR, the actor wrote, "There's a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture. Some clarification: This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016."

The Gifted movie star then revealed that he was not signing any weapon, noting, “I went with a group of actors, athletes, and musicians to show appreciation for our service members. The object I was asked to sign is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind.”

Chris Evans revealed he was not signing any "weapon"

The Fantastic Four movie star further addressed false claims that he was signing a weapon. He wrote, “It’s an inert object used for training or display purposes only."

The actor then shared another story in which he posted a screenshot of an AFP article that confirmed and provided evidence that he was not signing the bomb. He penned, "You can read the quote from the Air Force in the next story."

An Air Force spokesperson told Agence France-press, “The object Chris Evans is signing in the USO tour photo, from 2016 is an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) inert training aid. The object is meant to model an artillery shell and is for display and training purposes only.”

Meanwhile, Chris Evans last appeared on screen in the 2023 crime drama Pain Hustlers alongside Emily Blunt. Currently, he is filming Celine Song's upcoming movie, The Materialists.