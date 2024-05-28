While Netflix has increased the kind of content it offers—most notably, live sports and other events—co-CEO Ted Sarandos has stated in a recent interview that news is not something Netflix should be covering.

Ted Sarandos claims the streaming giant won't venture into breaking news coverage

Sarandos told The New York Times, "We avoid breaking news and similar content because, in my opinion, there are enough other outlets that provide it. People aren't looking to us for that." However, the executive stated in the same response that he's open to new experiences and that his company created an ad tier a year ago.

Following Netflix's first-ever in-person upfront presentation last week, CNN stated that, despite the popular streamer's diversification into other content categories, live or pre-recorded news programming is still missing from its lineup and that it has no intention of adding it. An unnamed agency told CNN, "The entertainment platforms are not interested in news. Their audiences find it polarizing and don't want it. For them, it simply isn't worth it.

Ted Sarandos explains Netflix's algorithm

Speaking on the streamer's recent British hit, Baby Reindeer, Sarandos hinted that the Netflix algorithm played a role in its widespread appeal. Ted said, "Something like Baby Reindeer was unheard of in the United States not so long ago. And it would air once on PBS if it did. It's really popular in the United Kingdom, and in the manner that Netflix operates, it is picked up by the algorithm and begins to be shown more and more. This is because when anything becomes that popular in one nation, there's probably a sizable audience for it elsewhere."

Beyond that, Sarandos discussed his belief that international series may be successful in the United States without necessarily having to be tailored for American viewers.

Netflix unveiled its list of the most watched TV shows and movies for the second half of 2023 last week, and international shows performed well on the list of the most watched series (calculated by dividing the total number of viewing hours by the duration of the show). Four of the top six shows were produced outside of the United States, including the British series Who Is Erin Carter?, the German miniseries Dear Child, the third season of France's Lupin, and Sex Education season four. Its top series for the second half of 2023 is a co-production between the United States and Japan called One Piece.

