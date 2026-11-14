LOTR The Rings of Power Season 3: Here’s Everything That Happened From Episode 1 to 4

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premiered on the OTT platform Prime Video on November 11, 2026. As the show’s first four episodes are already available for streaming, here’s everything that happened on the series till now.

Rings of Power Season 3 Recap: From Episodes 1 - 4

Set thousands of years before the events of the novels in Middle-earth's Second Age, The Rings of Power Season 3 takes place five years after the fall of Eregion. Sauron continues his w*r against the Elves while attempting to forge the One Ring, which would allow him to control the other Rings of Power and conquer Middle-earth.

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The first four episodes follow the growing conflict across Mordor, Gundabad, Khazad-dûm, Númenor, and Rhûn. In the first one, Sauron begins experimenting with forging a master ring in Mordor, but his initial attempts fail, including one that k*lls an Orc test subject.

Meanwhile, Galadriel and Arondir continue resisting his forces and encounter Marnûkh, an Orc who begins questioning his loyalty. In Pelargir, Theo grows frustrated under Númenórean rule, making him vulnerable to Sauron's influence.

In the second one, Marnûkh reveals that a surviving Elven smith named Maitalle possesses knowledge of Celebrimbor's ring-forging techniques. Galadriel and Arondir set out for Gundabad to find him.

Meanwhile, Sauron manipulates Theo by revealing a supposed connection between his birth father and Mordor. In Khazad-dûm, Thráin secretly allies with Sauron, while Eärien takes her own life after being questioned by King Ar-Pharazôn.

By the 3rd one, Gandalf discovers that the mysterious Dark Wizard is Pallando, another member of the Istari order who has fallen under Sauron's influence. He also begins embracing his familiar identity by adopting his grey hat.

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In Númenor, Anárion leads an underground rebellion among the Faithful, while Kemen captures Elendil. Elsewhere, Sauron discovers Marnûkh's connection to the surviving Elven smith and marks him for elimination.

Subsequently, in the 4th, Galadriel, Arondir and Marnûkh reach Gundabad but discover that Maitalle is already dead. Instead, Galadriel reunites with her long-missing husband, Celeborn, who is imprisoned inside the fortress.

Sauron arrives on a Fell Beast and confronts the group. During their escape, Arondir sacrifices himself to protect the others. The confrontation also reveals that Theo has become one of Sauron's new Ring-servants. Under Sauron 's command, Theo kills both Marnûkh and Arondir before Celeborn helps Galadriel escape with the assistance of a Great Eagle.

Looking ahead, episodes 5 and 6 will be available for streaming on November 18, 2026, while the finale episodes will stream from November 25.

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