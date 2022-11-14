Louis Tomlinson breaks his right arm amid Faith in the Future's release; Shares X-rays of his nasty injury

Louis Tomlinson is updating fans on a major injury he's sustained. The 30-year-old singer has had a busy few days promoting his sophomore album titled Faith in the Future, which dropped on November 11 and has been receiving a lot of love from fans. After playing a show in New York, Tomlinson fell, leading to him breaking his arm...

Taking to Instagram, Louis Tomlinson recently revealed to his 18.4 million followers (and counting!) that he broke his right arm "pretty badly" due to a fall. Hence, Louis had to reschedule his in-store signings which were going to take place this week from November 14 in the UK. Sharing a note on IG about his nasty injury, Tomlinson wrote, "Thank you to everyone that's listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I've managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly. So I'm gutted to say I'll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis"

Along with his note, Louis Tomlinson also shared two X-rays of his right arm, which showcased just how badly the Silver Tongues singer had hurt himself. Fans took to the comments section to wish the One Direction member a speedy recovery. @briemarie_20 commented, "So ummm we as a fandom have all collectively agreed to bubble wrap you. We can have you breaking any more. Okay. So it's either a giant bubble or bubble wrap." @imtheproblemitssri wrote, "those arms of yours have the strength of your entire fandom cause it still stays strong even after u broke it 48291001 times STAWP RUNNING"

Check out Louis Tomlinson's Instagram post about his right arm injury below: