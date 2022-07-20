Louis Tomlinson CALLS OUT show host for trying to 'stir some s**t up' by bringing up One Direction beef

Louis Tomlinson is staying away from any and all beef. In a recent chat on the Australian show The Project, the former One Direction member called out the show host who was trying to reel in controversial opinions on the band. Recently, Tomlinson's band member Liam Payne went on Youtuber Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and made headlines as he bashed ex-member Zayn Malik.

During the interview, the Two Of Us singer did his best to dodge any questions that seemed to be fishing for controversial answers. When asked about Payne's recent comments on Zayn, Tomlinson at first quipped, "So the fishing’s begun already," the added, "I see what you’re doing." Before the singer went on to give his piece on the discussion, "I’m immensely proud, as I know Liam is … of those days, obviously. It was an incredible thing to do, especially to do at such a young age. Amazing memories."

Bringing down the heat, another host at the table, asked Louis if its "annoying to have to answer retroactive questions" about the band but the singer was firm about his stance as he added that he's "more than happy to talk about" One Direction. Louis elaborated, "It’s just when you mentioned the beef before, it sounded like you were ready to stir some s**t up, that’s all I’m saying."

Meanwhile, another host on the panel questioned Louis about a course that has been set up at the Texas State University named Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity. The host urged the English native, "That should be you, shouldn’t it?" Tomlinson then clarified, "I don’t really have any interest in having a course about me, to be fair," while he continued with a catty remark, "You sound very interested, to be fair. Maybe you should sign up," per Page Six.

As for news on his upcoming album, Louis revealed that he was almost done with the record but refused to give any more information about his plans.

