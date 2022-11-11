Louis Tomlinson comments on 'weird' Larry Stylinson fanfiction, Harry Styles' solo success and more

Both Louis and Harry first found success with One Direction back in 2010 as the popular band went on to break records across the world as they became the first band from The X Factor to achieve a global success. Nearly, six years later and after Zayn Malik's exit, the four-piece band consisting of Louis, 30, Harry, 28, Niall Horan, 29 and Liam Payne, 29, announced an indefinite hiatus. Since their break, all four members of the band have gone on to achieve solo success. Louis is all set for the release of his second solo album Faith in the Future on November 11.

Louis Tomlinson recently opened up about his bandmate Harry Styles in a recent interview and also addressed the viral One Direction fanfiction that is made about him and his bandmates. Louis spoke to The Telegraph about Harry's solo success and also got honest about his reaction to it while also maintaining that he shares nothing but love for him.

Larry Stylinson fanfiction

One Direction fans have been known to have been involved in creating erotic fanfiction content about Tomlinson and Styles and they also have a ship name for the duo which has been popular on the internet as Larry Stylinson. While previously Louis had conveyed his disregard for it after it was included in HBO series Euphoria where Kat, played by Barbie Ferreira, writes about the two having an incredibly intense sexual relationship, in his recent interview with Telegraph, Louis further slammed the fanfiction. He said, "It’s weird, all that s**t but there’s not much you can do about it. I’d rather they didn’t, but it is what it is, I won’t be watching."

Louis on Harry's solo success 'bothering' him

In the same interview, Tomlinson also opened up about his initial reaction to Styles' solo success and admitted, "I'd be lying if I said it [Harry's success] didn't bother me at first, only 'cos I didn't know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band." Although he further admitted that he thinks of Harry like his brother and more than happy for him adding, "But it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star, he's not just doing music, he's got film as well, and the [stadium] tour he's done is unbelievable. It took me a while to work out where I stand but I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he's doing."

Harry Styles is the only One Direction member to have won a Grammy Award for his solo work.