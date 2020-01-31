Louis Tomlinson on One Direction: I f*****g love the boys, I still miss my time with them

In a recent interview to promote his album Walls, Louis Tomlinson got candid about how much he loves and misses his One Direction bandmates and that he's not interested in "chatting s**t" about 1D as people from other bands have done in the past.

One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus, back in 2015, and the band members are now enjoying success in their solo careers. While Zayn quit the band months before the hiatus, the singer was seen talking about how he felt repressed while being a part of 1D because he was not able to add his own musical taste to the overall flavours. On the other hand, the remaining four members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - are still very appreciative of the music created by the band, even though they have spoken about their own personal struggles during their One Direction days.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, when Louis was asked about the old cliche of how when a band goes their solo ways, the singers tend to complain about the band they were in, Tomlison reiterated that he "absolutely f*****g love the band," and that he's "super proud about where I’ve come from." The 27-year-old singer added that as a boy from Doncaster, 1D gave him such a nice opportunity. "But also, there’s a big history of that, people coming out of bands and chatting s**t. I just think they just look so obvious. It’s such a desperate attempt to try and get cool points. So I don’t think it’s authentic," Louis noted.

'I f*****g love the boys, and I love everything we’ve done together. And I still miss my time with them. I think any of the boys would be lying if they said otherwise. It was a special time in our lives, definitely," Tomlinson added.

Meanwhile, Louis' debut album Walls dropped today and is topping iTunes Songs Charts in several countries.

