Louis Tomlinson on One Direction: I wouldn't say I’m closest to any of the boys

In a recent interview, Louis Tomlinson got candid about his current equation with his One Direction bandmates. The 28-year-old singer shared that he's not the "closest" to any of the boys. Read below to know more about what Louis had to share on the same.

Towards the end of 2015, Directioners were left in a state of complete breakdown because not only did Zayn Malik leave the band, but the rest of the members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - went on an indefinite hiatus post the release of their fifth album Made in the A.M. It's been years since the 1D hiatus and the bandmates aren't even thinking about a reunion anytime soon. For now, the fandom is clearly relying on the tiny bursts of reunions between two of the members through Twitter conversations and music festivals.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Louis got brutally honest about his current equation with the rest of One Direction. "I think all the boys would agree with this. There's been moments in all of our lives where naturally some of us speak to others more than others. I wouldn't say I’m closest to any of the boys. Recently, I’ve probably spoken to Liam 10 times as much as I spoke to the other lads. Six months ago, that was Niall," Tomlinson shared candidly with Cosmo.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Hits Radio Breakfast, Liam had confided that he and Louis could not stand each other when they first became a boyband.

"He was wanting to be the leader and I was doing my thing and wanted to. So at first, we didn't get on at all. We absolutely hated each other, it was so funny. Really bad. We hid it well," Payne shared.

Louis' debut album Walls will be out on January 31, 2020.

