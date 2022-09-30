Louis Tomlinson QUIPS he knows ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik 'too well' to slide into his DMs

However, Directioners were left squealing with joy when 2022 not only saw Zayn Malik surprisingly revisiting his 1D days with swoon-worthy covers of the beloved boy band's hit songs Night Changes and You & I, but Louis Tomlinson also personally liked his videos on Instagram. During his appearance on The Zach Sang Show, Tomlinson was asked if he's still friends with Malik: "You'd have to ask him... [Last time,] I believe I said I don't think I'm mature enough to get over what's frustrated me in that relationship. I don't know if I'm mature enough now, but I'm definitely closer to being over all that," via People.

For Directioners, "Zouis" is a bromance that's truly unforgettable because that is just how close One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik used to be. However, when the latter quit 1D in 2015 - with the rest of the members including Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan eventually going on a hiatus - an ugly Twitter spat between them led to the heartbreaking end of a strong friendship.

Louis Tomlinson admitted that on many occasions over the last few years, he's thought about Zayn Malik, hoping he's "alright." The Walls crooner further confided that he's "tried to get in touch" with his estranged friend, however, it's "hard." Nevertheless, he wishes him well.

When it comes to liking Zayn Malik's One Direction covers, Louis Tomlinson was all praises for the 29-year-old musician: "[Zayn Malik is] a different calibre in terms of singers, I will say that. I wasn't just liking it for the sake of liking it. It was a nice feeling 'cause in the past, he's said what he's said about the band, and I understand some of what he was saying. For me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed he was thinking about those times. Of course, at the same time, showing off his incredible voice. That's why it made me feel good 'cause it was like, 'Ah maybe you're thinking about good times in the band.'"

For now, Louis Tomlinson believes there might come a day when the "BUS 1" duo rekindles their friendship: "I think in time. I think we just have to bump into each other 'cause neither of us have each other's number. I suppose maybe social media might be the way." The 30-year-old singer couldn't help himself from quipping that he knows the Pillotalk singer "too well" to slide into his DMs.

Just like Directioners, we do hope that the Zouis bromance comes alive once again!

