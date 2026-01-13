Louis Tomlinson Reacts to BTS Breaking One Direction’s Music Records: ‘Bit of a Shame’

One Direction and BTS are two iconic boy groups that have defined pop music for years. With two strong fandoms at their disposal, they’ve become unrivaled in their own sense. During a chat with Billboard, the oldest member of the former, Louis Tomlinson, opened up about how he felt about 1D’s music records being broken by the South Korean septet. Sharing how it saddens him about the milestones being taken away, but added that it does not ‘begrudge’ him as it’s the natural course of the industry.

Singer Louis Tomlinson reacts to One Direction’s records being broken

Louis Tomlinson is addressing the air around BTS overtaking many of One Direction’s records. A new reaction from him has revealed how, despite not paying much attention to it, he would read about it occasionally. “There was a time where BTS, they just like got to their peak, kind of they’re still there, but when they’re on the way up and I felt like every time I logged into Twitter, they’d just taken one of our like, like some record for the fastest-selling thing, and they’re taking it, and I just felt like every week, I just saw a new thing taken away from (by) BTS."

He shared his thoughts on being a former recipient of these records, “When I was reading that about probably about six, seven years ago now, it did– it was just a bit of a shame! It’s like, oh, we had all these things.” However, the 34-year-old is sure that he does not harbor any dislike towards the Korean counterparnts for it. “But I don’t begrudge them that. It’s not something that I’m listening to all the time, obviously, but I think that’s the nature of the music industry. It keeps moving."

The father of one is proud of achieving what he did with his team back in the day. He spoke about not many being able to reach the place that they were in the industry and that ‘breaking free from the mold’ set them apart, bringing about an important change in the pop music world.

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson and former bandmate Zayn Malik were said to have set aside their differences following the passing of fellow member Liam Payne and joined hands for a docu-series. There have been reports of the filming going sideways after an argument, but more information is awaited from the production.

