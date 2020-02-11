Louis Tomlinson REVEALS favourite tattoo is the matching one he has with ex One Direction member Zayn Malik

In a recent fan interaction video, Louis Tomlinson revealed that besides his famous 28 tattoo, his other favourite one is the Bus 1 tattoo, which he got, along with ex-One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik in 2013. Watch the video below.

One Direction bandmates, once upon a time, used to be the closest of friends and justifiably so as they would spend months together making music and touring all around the world. Amongst the closest of friendships was the one shared between Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik or as fans dubbed them; Zouis! They were such thick buddies, that in 2013, Louis and Zayn ended up getting a matching Bus 1 tattoo, symbolising the mad times shared on their tour bus. While Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan preferred their hotel rooms, Zouis used to prefer the tour bus.

However, since Malik left One Direction in 2015 and distanced himself from the other members, his friendship with Tomlinson suffered the most. Recently, Louis had even confided in an interview that he isn't ready to forgive his ex-bandmate just yet! However, the memories still sustain as evidenced by recent fan interaction. In a video, surfacing on Instagram, a shy fan asked the Walls singer as to which is his favourite tattoo beside the famous 28 one. While glancing through his tattoos, the 28-year-old singer stumbled upon his Bus 1 tattoo, which is located in his forearm and revealed it was his favourite.

"It's something that's a little bit more personal and memorable to me. So probably, Bus 1 to be honest. It reminds me of being on tour with the boys," Louis shared.

Excuse us while we cry in the corner!

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Metro, Louis was asked if he would be okay with welcoming back his old friend if the possibility of a 1D reunion comes in the future. To this, Tomlinson confessed, "At the moment, I am still pretty mad about the whole thing. I don’t think he [Zayn] handled it very well. But never say never. Who knows? He chatted a lot of s*** in the early days. I thought One Direction was pretty good."

