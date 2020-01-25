Louis Tomlinson REVEALS he wants to marry girlfriend Eleanor Calder and have more kids

Louis Tomlinson revealed that he is looking forward to marrying his girlfriend Eleanor Calder and have more kids in the future. Check out what he said.

Louis Tomlinson is planning on settling down with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Eleanor Calder. Responding to all the engagement rumours that have been following their relationship for a while now, the 28-year-old singer stated explained that while the rumours aren’t true, he is looking forward to proposing the 27-year-old model “one day”. The singer has it all planned in his head. Although he does not know when it is going to happen, he told The Sun that he wasn’t to marry her and have kids.

Talking about his relationship with Eleanor, the singer noted that the two have known each other since before their first single, What Makes You Beautiful, came out in 2011 and she has seen his growth. Louis, who shares his 4-year-old son Freddie with his ex Briana Jungwirth, told the tabloid that he is looking forward to marrying the model someday. Meanwhile earlier this month, Louis dropped the title track, Walls, from his much-anticipated debut solo album. Louis is the only former One Direction member who hasn’t released a solo album, something that is about to change very soon.

The song is a satisfying mix of soothing music and introspective lyrics like, “Nothing wakes you up like wakin' up alone. And all that's left of us is a cupboard full of clothes. The day you walked away and took the higher ground. Was the day that I became the man that I am now.” Talking about his lyrics of his song, the singer told the tabloid that it explores his emotional journey following a breakup and how the experience made him stronger. The album is scheduled to release on January 31.

