Louis Tomlinson REVEALS he won’t return to THIS show after questions about his mom & sister's deaths: Find Out

Louis Tomlinson has been vocal about being extremely sensitive about her mother and sister's death and has time and again avoided having a discussion on the subject. Recently during a promotional interview at BBC Breakfast, for his latest solo album Walls, Tomlinson became uncomfortable when he was asked about the tragic deaths of his mother Johannah Deakin in December 2016 and sister Félicité in March 2019. Following his appearance on the show, the singer announced that he would never give any more interviews at the show.

While talking about his songwriting process and taking inspiration from the events that take place in his life, the 28-year-old singer was asked, “Do you feel that at some stage that, ‘Oh, I’ve put too much of yourself in there,’ or is that part of helping you in writing that way, about the loss of your mother and your sister and other things?” While he did feel awkward, the singer kept the conversation without elaborating too much on the topic. “It’s kind of all I’ve known in my career really, so I almost use that to my advantage. I am brave enough to talk about these things,” he said.

Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

Later BBC breakfast posted the clip on their twitter handle and captioned it, “I only really know to write honestly and from the heart, @Louis_Tomlinson explains how he uses his emotions in his songwriting on #BBCBreakfast.” Following his interview, the singer tweeted, “Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back.” Reacting to his tweet, various fans supported the singer and slammed the show for being insensitive.

