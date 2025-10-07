Louis Tomlinson Says One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne Was ‘Misunderstood’, Claims His Passing Was ‘Incredibly Hard’

Louis Tomlinson is opening up about the effect of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s passing, a year after it first happened. The 31-year-old star fell from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His passing sent ripples through the music industry, especially for his ex-team members of 1D, who finally reunited at his funeral. Now Louis Tomlinson has spoken up for the first time since the demise of his dear mate and shared how much of a ‘misunderstood’ person the singer was, and that he only sought validation in the form of love from his peers, fans, and everyone around him.

Louis Tomlinson addresses Liam Payne’s passing in new chat

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK in a new interview, Louis Tomlinson opened up about the tough acceptance of losing a close friend, and how it changed him. Moreover, he spoke highly of his late bandmate, praising his nature. “Losing Liam [Payne] was incredibly hard for me — I’d never experienced losing a friend before.”

Recalling his friend and what kind of a person he was, the 33-year-old said, “He was a very misunderstood person, I think, from the public’s perspective. If people ever judged his temper or behavior… he was simply someone who wanted to be loved.” It is known that Liam Payne would struggle with substance usage and had faced the wrath of online haters, which affected his health. At the time of his passing, he was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy and shared parenting duties of his son, Bear Grey, with his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl.

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik recently announced a joint project after burying the hatchet over their troubled friendship post the latter’s exit from the team. The two singers will be touring around the US for a three-part Netflix docu-series, talking about their relationship, time together in One Direction, the passing of their mate, fatherhood, and their complex musical careers. The untitled show will seemingly air sometime next year, albeit further details are to be announced as well. Fans are excited for their reunion following years-long public spats on social media. It is not known whether Harry Styles or Niall Horan will have any involvement in it, although the same seems unlikely.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo announces new duet song Eyes Closed, is Zayn Malik in on it? Report