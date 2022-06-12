Louis Tomlinson shows support for Zayn Malik with THIS subtle gesture; Find Out

One Direction fans are going through it right now after Liam Payne's recent podcast comments destroyed their hopes of the boyband ever being friends or reuniting. However, Zayn Malik eased fans' wounds by posting a video of himself crooning a portion of the band's song You & I.

On Saturday, the singer uploaded a short clip of himself performing the primary hook of the song. In the new video, Zayn demonstrated his vocal prowess by singing the song's lyrics while wearing an edgy grey T-shirt and his hair slicked back with a band. The song was released nine years ago while he was still a member of One Direction with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. Fans of the band, known as Directioners, love the song and were proud to see Malik hit the high note. However, what will make Directioners happier is knowing, that one of the band members has subtly supported the singer. Louis Tomlinson liked Zayn’s post on Instagram of him singing the high note from You and I.

Watch Zayn Malik's short 2022 rendition of One Direction's song You & I HERE.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the singer has subtly supported the singer. Louis had previously liked his former bandmate's baby announcement post despite previously saying he wasn't 'ready' to make up. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed One Direction fans reacted quickly to the social media, with many exclaiming that 'zouis' - a combination of the pair's names - was back on. One wrote in all capitals, "SCREAMING CRYING." While another tweeted, in all capitals again, "AND I THOUGH WE WOULD NEVER SEE ZOUIS CONTENT AGAIN."

For those unversed, Zayn departed One Direction in 2015, and his relationship with Louis has been strained since then, with the pair not being considered to have communicated much.

