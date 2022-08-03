Louis Tomlinson talks about One Direction's debut album Up All Night: It was s**t
One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is getting candid about his low opinion of the band's first record.
Louis Tomlinson is getting a little too honest. In a recent chat with Smallzy on the Surgery podcast, via Just Jared, the singer opened up about his candid opinions on One Direction's first album Up All Night and he apparently was not a fan. Tomlinson shared that as a former member, their debut record was not their best.
Credits: Just Jared, Getty Images
